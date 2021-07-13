Many Americans not sure who's running country

It was Abraham Lincoln that said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”. The nationally recognized Trafalgar Group just released a poll and found that 57 percent of respondents surveyed do not believe Biden is calling the shots in the White House, and it’s not just a right-wing view. One in three Democrats think someone else is running the country — and when you toss in the 7 percent who responded “not sure,” only 37 percent of Americans believe the president is performing the role of his office.