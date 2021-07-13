Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport first responders undergoing crisis intervention training

Daily Iberian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department and Fire Department leaders detailed the 40 hour mental health training that some first responders have completed so far. During a news conference on Monday's press conference how the training was part of the city's #SaferShreveport campaign. The goal is to prepare first responders to handle situations with people who are undergoing a mental health crisis.

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Health Crisis#Fire Department#Lsu Health#Caddo 911#Necessar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy