Dublin leadership academy 'Inside Dublin' to start in the fall
Applications for the city's 2021 leadership academy "Inside Dublin" are now open with the program starting Oct. 2. Formerly known as "Dublin 101," the leadership academy has operated for the past 15 years, providing residents with a more in-depth understanding of the city's departments and affairs. Previous attendees of the program have taken their involvement with the community a step further in becoming city commissioners and councilmembers.pleasantonweekly.com
Comments / 0