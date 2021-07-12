Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

In-depth look at Denver's plan to address surge in homelessness (Part 2)

By July 12, 2021
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity-sanctioned campsites for homeless people were initially met with opposition in some Denver neighborhoods. Dasha Burns takes us to one community, where a lawsuit was filed to stop one from being built, and hears from Allen Boe about the impact the campsite has had on his life since losing his home during the pandemic.July 12, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

178K+
Followers
26K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Community Groups Coming Together To Help Residents Facing Eviction In East Colfax Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) — Several local groups are working to provide assistance those who need help paying their rent as the federal eviction moratorium expires on Saturday. (credit: CBS) Hope Communities and Rocky Mountain Communities, which are two non-profit housing providers in East Colfax, joined together with the East Colfax Community Collective, the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project to relaunch a local moratorium on evictions at their apartment complexes for anyone who is applying for rental assistance through the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program is needed for many Coloradans. According to recent data from the US Census, over 78,971 Coloradans could be evicted or face foreclosure in the next two months. (credit: CBS) Community leaders with the nonprofit housing providers in East Colfax will hold a zoom press conference at Noon on Friday.
Stockton, CAcbslocal.com

San Joaquin County Supes Approve Funding For Two Homeless Shelters

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved funding for two projects on Tuesday that will make more beds available and provide more services for homeless people. Wayne Richardson, chief executive officer for the Gospel Center Rescue Mission, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless people, went...
Monroe County, PAPocono Record

Family Promise, Women's Resources get grants to address homelessness

Two Monroe County agencies have received grant money to address homelessness, a welcome influx of funding after the COVID-19 pandemic increased the need for their services and drove up some costs. Family Promise of Monroe County and Women’s Resources of Monroe County received a combined total of $655,220, Gov. Tom...
Indiana Statethecentersquare.com

Hancock touts Denver's recovery, future plans in State of City address

(The Center Square) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock touted the city's recovery in his State of the City address on Monday and laid out plans to “turn the challenges of last year into opportunities for the future.”. Employment initiatives, infrastructure funding plans, crime prevention, and ways to address homelessness were...
Homelessrockydailynews.com

Denver Homeless Advocacy Survey Concludes Sweeps Ineffective

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. A new survey conducted by Denver Homeless Out Loud highlights the ineffectiveness of the City of Denver’s sweeps of homeless encampments. “It’s like we’re just running circles every day,” said Paul Walls, a 55-year-old man who lives on the streets, at a July 19 press conference in Civic Center Park announcing the results.
Montpelier, VTmynbc5.com

Addressing Montpelier's growing homeless population

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Humanely handling an increase in homelessness is the big question Montpelier City Council is still trying to answer. Their short-term solution: to enact a city-wide homeless encampment policy, which was reviewed at their meeting Wednesday night. The reality in the capital is that more people are sleeping...
Glenwood Springs, COglenwood-springs.co.us

Moving Toward Solutions: From Homelessness to Housing (Session 3)

Roaring Fork Built For Zero Presents Moving Toward Solutions: From Homelessness to Housing Join us for this virtual education series! Session 3: Pathways Forward July 21st, 5:30-7:30pm MT About the series: This event series is designed to guide the community of Glenwood Springs in developing solutions for our unhoused neighbors. Over the course of three sessions, we'll hear from experts as they discuss key topics related to homelessness and housing including the driving causes of homelessness, providing trauma-informed care, solutions and industry best practices, and the path forward for our community. The primary objective for the series is to create a more thoughtful community conversation about the issues and to invite more community members to actively participate in the solutions. A secondary outcome will be to identify 1-2 solutions that are immediately implemen.
HomelessTimes-Argus

Brown: Seriously addressing homelessness

First, it is essential to understand how the current crisis concerning homelessness and related matters far predates the current COVID-19 pandemic, where there have been large numbers of persons living unhoused and are, once again, being abandoned to reside on the streets, underneath bridges or in the woods and so on.
Denver, COWestword

Denver Setting Up Civil Enforcement Team for Homeless

The City of Denver is hiring members of a civil enforcement team that will have the power to issue citations to people experiencing homelessness. "The Street Enforcement Team Member will enhance public safety through proactive patrols and enforcement of ordinances. Members will deliver exceptional customer service in their community contacts. Members will be trained in crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques," reads a listing for the job, which will pay between $18.94 and $28.41 an hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy