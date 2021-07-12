In-depth look at Denver's plan to address surge in homelessness (Part 2)

Roaring Fork Built For Zero Presents Moving Toward Solutions: From Homelessness to Housing Join us for this virtual education series! Session 3: Pathways Forward July 21st, 5:30-7:30pm MT About the series: This event series is designed to guide the community of Glenwood Springs in developing solutions for our unhoused neighbors. Over the course of three sessions, we'll hear from experts as they discuss key topics related to homelessness and housing including the driving causes of homelessness, providing trauma-informed care, solutions and industry best practices, and the path forward for our community. The primary objective for the series is to create a more thoughtful community conversation about the issues and to invite more community members to actively participate in the solutions. A secondary outcome will be to identify 1-2 solutions that are immediately implemen.