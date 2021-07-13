Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 940 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Desert Mountain, or 12 miles northeast of Scottsdale, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Cave Creek, Carefree, McDowell Mountain Park, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek, Rio Verde and Fort McDowell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH