Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES At 941 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saguaro National Park East moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 271 and 289. Route 83 between mile markers 54 and 58. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH