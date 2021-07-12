Cancel
Animals

Sisters Have A Sleepover With... Their Tiny Baby Donkey?! | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Clayton News Daily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis tiny baby donkey becomes obsessed with her human sisters and follows them everywhere... Even in the house!. Special thanks to Juliana for sharing her footage with us! Keep up with Opal on Instagram: http://thedo.do/farmgirleats and YouTube: http://thedo.do/ShesGoneCountry. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...

#Donkey#Dodo#Sleepover#Love Animals#Tiktok
