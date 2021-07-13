Monessen officials want Lea’s lawsuit in federal court
The City of Monessen, its mayor, two councilmen and city administrator requested that a lawsuit filed against them be moved from county to federal court. Ed Lea, former recreation board chairman and former councilman, filed suit May 17 in Westmoreland County Court against the city, Mayor Matt Shorraw, councilmen Gil Coles and Don Gregor and Administrator John Harhai alleging defamation of character and the alleged targeting of a whistleblower.monvalleyindependent.com
