Los Angeles, CA

$73M Settlement in Ex-UCLA Doc Sex Abuse Case Given Final Approval

By Cheyenne Ubiera
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 13 days ago
The University of California, Los Angeles will pay out $73 million to thousands of women allegedly abused by a former gynecologist/oncologist, according to a settlement given final approval by a federal judge Monday. Between 1983 and 2018, when he worked at the university, Dr. James Heaps allegedly groped patients and simulated intercourse with them using an ultrasound probe, some 6,000 women in all, according to a 2019 class-action lawsuit. The university was accused of ignoring patients’ allegations and failing to act for years as his alleged abuse continued. Each of Heaps’ potential victims will receive between $2,500 and $250,000, as decided by a panel of experts. “While we can’t comment on the specifics of today’s legal action, we can say unequivocally that sexual misconduct or abuse is inexcusable,” UCLA Health said in a statement. “We remain committed to providing quality care that respects the dignity of every patient.” Heaps is also facing criminal charges of sexual abuse involving seven women. He has denied all of the allegations.

www.thedailybeast.com

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

Philadelphia, PA
TheDailyBeast

Philly Drug Dealer Hatched Murder-for-Hire Plot, Planned to Kill Hitman: Feds

A drug dealer in Philadelphia allegedly concocted a murder-for-hire plot against his rival that would have ended in two casualties: the nemesis and the hitman. Darnell Jackson, 47, allegedly agreed to meet the supposed hitman with $5,500 in late July but instead brought a loaded gun. The hitman, however, was an FBI informant, and Jackson was arrested, federal authorities said Monday. “It is no stretch of the imagination to conclude that law enforcement thwarted multiple alleged attempted murders,” said acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams in a press conference. Nino V. Tinari, Jackson’s lawyer, says the informant lied to the FBI and that Jackson is actively trying to turn his life around after previous run-ins with the law. “They took a high-profile guy and are attempting to tear him down,” Tinari said. He claimed Jackson was a mentor in community groups but wouldn’t name any of them. Jackson remains in custody pending a detention hearing next week, and prosecutors said they’re going to try to keep him in jail until trial.
Charleston, SC
TheDailyBeast

No Charges for Deputies Who Repeatedly Tased a Mentally Ill Black Man Before His Death

Jail deputies in Charleston won’t face charges in the death of Jamal Sutherland, a mentally ill Black man who was tased at least six times before he perished at the Al Cannon Detention Center. The news was announced Monday by 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, who said she could not “prove their criminal intent.” Sutherland died on Jan. 5 after being forcibly removed from his cell for a bond hearing by two Charleston County sheriff’s deputies, Brian Houle and Lindsay Fickett. In a report on Sutherland, Wilson conceded that the 31-year-old’s death was “entirely avoidable.” “With better treatment, care, and concern by all the institutions involved, Jamal Sutherland would not have died the way he did on January 5,” it read. Footage taken during the encounter shows deputies shock Sutherland repeatedly with a stun gun. Houle can be heard telling medical staff that Sutherland got tased “probably six to eight times at least.” Fickett was also seen kneeling on Sutherland’s back. The two were fired by Sheriff Kristin Graziano back in May.
Parkland, FL
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Survivor’s QAnon-Obsessed Dad Now Believes Massacre Was a Hoax: Report

A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 people dead told Vice News his father has become an ardent QAnon follower—and now believes the massacre was a hoax. The former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, who graduated this last year, spoke to Vice under an alias, after recently sharing his family’s story on a Reddit thread that helps friends and family members of QAnon believers. “Bill” said his dad became obsessed with the conspiracy theory during the pandemic, and started believing the school shooting was a “false flag” event after watching a video of QAnon supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg. It’s gotten so bad that his father, who used to be understanding of his trauma, now taunts him for “being part” of a hoax, Bill said. “That person is completely gone and I miss him so fucking much,” Bill said in a post. Bill, who is now 18, plans to move out of his family’s home. “I don’t know how to help someone that far gone,” he told Vice.
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Attempted Rape Suspect Busted With 400 Pairs of Women’s Panties

A man from Dotham, Alabama has been arrested and charged with attempted rape and 50 counts of voyeurism after police found him in possession of 400 pairs of women’s panties. John Thomas Uda, 27, allegedly broke into a woman’s home on July 10 and got into a physical altercation, leaving her with multiple injuries. She told police a gaming console had gone missing, leading them to find Uda’s name on a sale for the console. The name was familiar to them; he’d been accused of stealing underwear from laundromats in 2019.
New York City, NY
TheDailyBeast

Prosecutors Say R. Kelly Employee Bribed an Official After ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

New York prosecutors say an alleged “crisis manager” of R. Kelly bribed a Cook County, Illinois, clerk with $2,500 to obtain inside information on the rapper’s legal situation after the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly came out. The finding was revealed in court documents Friday in which prosecutors asked to bring up multiple uncharged crimes at trial next month to help establish a motive for his alleged behavior. The most prominent example, according to court documents, is marrying the late singer Aaliyah so she could not testify against him.
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Appeals Court Lifts COVID Restrictions on Cruises in Florida as Hospitals Fill

A federal appeals court has ruled against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus-related restrictions on cruise ships docking and departing from Florida. The 11th Circuit Court in Atlanta had backed the CDC, but an appeals panel withdrew its ruling late Friday. Florida’s attorney general Ashley Moody, who filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on behalf of the state, said she was pleased by the outcome. All cruises had been suspended in March 2020, and the CDC began talks with cruise operators about restarting operations in May. The same day the federal appeals court issued its ruling, The New York Times reported that hospitals across Florida were seeing more coronavirus patients than they had at their peak last year.

