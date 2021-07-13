Cancel
Black Americans must overcome negative self-concepts to succeed

By Christian Watson
OCRegister
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I asked myself that question, I had just been told that I was “acting white” because I read comic books and listened to Jazz rather than playing football and listening to rap like the rest of my Black peers. The idea of “acting white” has plenty of...

Barack Obama
Walt Whitman
#Black Americans#Black People#Black Culture#White Person#Blackness#African American#Howard University#Peterson Lewis
Americas
Education
Society
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
SocietyRadio NB

Kmele Foster: Most Americans Hate Race Essentialism

Kmele Foster, Co-Host of the Fifth Column podcast & partner at Freethink joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss critical race theory and the race based hysteria on both sides of the political spectrum. Kmele Foster said,. “I think in many instances, flummoxed by the outrage that they...
NFLPosted by
Vail Daily

Noble: Systemic racism in America

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told Steve Wyche of NFL.com.
aclufl.org

Do Black Americans Have the Right to Bear Arms?

With 233 mass shootings so far this year, the issue of gun violence in the U.S. is all too familiar. Tragic events like the Pulse nightclub and Parkland shootings go from being media spectacles to quotidian events at an alarming rate in a country that often heralds the Second Amendment above meaningful safety for all its citizens. The vigilantism of widespread gun ownership puts Black Americans in an especially vulnerable position given the brutality and human cost of discriminatory policing.
Societynewyorkschooltalk.org

Educational Reparations: Black Children Deserve the Same Chance to Succeed as Their White Peers (Part #2)

Last month, I wrote about a few of my recommendations regarding educational reparations for Black Americans. The potential reparations commissions that could be created by H.R. 40 in Congress and Assembly Bill A2619A in the New York State Legislature, if passed, should make sure to keep in mind that reparations need to be comprehensive in scope. Educational institutions must implement reparations plans just like every other institution which has ever held back Black Americans.
Food & DrinksPosted by
AFP

Black American chefs want credit for legacy of innovation

Black Americans have played a crucial role in shaping the nation's cuisine and yet they have rarely been given credit for their contributions -- some of which are considered among the country's most iconic dishes. A new Netflix docuseries, "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America" declares Black food to be synonymous with American food.  
SocietyPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

COMMENTARY: Black Lives Matter: A Self-Evident Truth

Now that Black Lives Matter is a part of the country’s social infrastructure, I like so many other Blacks and whites – contemplated if this was a movement for the ages, or a knee jerk reaction to the killing of teen Trayvon Martin. Was it the battle cry that follows in the aftermath of a single tragic and unjust event, or would it take root and birth a movement?
SocietyPosted by
@LockerRoom

Controversial Kendi as False Prophet

Christopher Rufo writes for the New York Post about controversial writer Ibram X. Kendi’s impact. Ibram X. Kendi’s name appears everywhere: in school curricula, corporate training programs, even the Navy’s official reading list. The Boston University prof is a blazing supernova in the constellation of radical-chic race activism. But be warned: His philosophy would jeopardize the bedrock American ideal of individual dignity and equality under law.
EconomyPosted by
BET

Black Americans Are Seeking More Life Insurance

A study of 3,000 people released this month by LIMRA, a research organization for insurance and financial services companies, is revealing that Black people are increasing the amount of life insurance they’re buying. The 2021 Barometer study says 56 percent of Black Americans have purchased life insurance policies in the...
KidsPosted by
The Atlantic

American Parents Are Way Too Focused on Their Kids’ Self-Esteem

For two kids who share so much of their DNA, my children couldn’t be more different in their displays of self-confidence. My 7-year-old recently got toothpaste on her dress while brushing her teeth, and in response, she burst into tears, dropped to the floor, and rolled around screaming, “I’m the worst person ever!” My 10-year-old, however, acts as though his knowledge already surpasses that of Albert Einstein. Whenever we point out that he’s wrong about something, he disagrees, as if the number of moons orbiting Jupiter is a matter of opinion. Sometimes I wonder if my daughter’s self-esteem is too low and my son’s is too high. How important is having the right amount of self-esteem? Does the right amount even exist?
Sportsheraldmailmedia.com

The Olympics through a know-it-all American prism

I had never heard of the sport of synchronized diving before Sunday afternoon, but now, having watched 45 minutes worth during the Tokyo Olympics, I consider myself an expert who is well-qualified to offer these young women meaningful advice and provide “constructive criticism” of everything they’re doing wrong. Because that’s...
Selma, ALPosted by
Cleveland.com

Another face of racism - whites who hid from other whites their help for young Black men: Fred Underwood

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- I grew up in the poor black enclave called “Buckeye Bottom” - a neighborhood situated along Buckeye Avenue in Selma, Alabama, during the 1940s and ’50s; this name highlighted the fact that its Black inhabitants were at the bottom of the social and economic standings in Selma. Nevertheless, I had a front-row seat to view and participate in the ordinary and daily interactions between Blacks and whites in Selma.
San Antonio, TXmesquite-news.com

Poem contrasts moon landing, plight of Black Americans

Listen to his reading of the poem here. Clarissa Martinez is a junior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She loves writing about important issues and also loves exploring interesting topics, such as movie and music reviews. In her spare time, she loves listening to music, watching movies and television shows, and going to concerts. In the future, she hopes to end up with a career in Film and Television Production or in Journalism.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Black Girl Registered as White Due to Her Wealth

Persistent to this day, the wealth of a person is still seen within society as the most significant judgemental factor and in some parts of the world, it even makes people prematurely guess the skin color of others. If you think today is bad, this was a lot worse back in the 17th century, when most of the wealthiest people were of white descent although interestingly enough in Before Christ it was quite the other way around.

