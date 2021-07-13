Tyler receives ‘Bee City USA’ designation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler has been added to a list of Bee City USA affiliates. The Keep Tyler Beautiful board with the help of the East Texas Beekeeper Association earned the honor in part because of its recently opened honey bee hive at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. Visitors can observe the honey bee colony at work. The construction of the hive began last year with volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America and the East Texas Area Council.