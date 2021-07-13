Cancel
Tesla issues stark warning to drivers using its Full Self-Driving mode

Cover picture for the articleTesla in recent days rolled out a long-awaited update to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode that gives its vehicles a slew of driver-assist features. But in a stark warning to owners who’ve forked out for the premium FSD feature, Tesla said that the software is still in beta and therefore “may do the wrong thing at the worst time.” It insisted that drivers should keep their “hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road.”

