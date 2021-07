A few weeks after cutting its expected employee headcount by more than 80% in Dallas, Uber has revealed its tentative footprint needs with the Dallas Business Journal. A company spokesperson says Uber plans to build out 100,000 square feet at Epic II in Deep Ellum, though it is still reviewing all of its options. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service was originally expected to take the entire building, which includes more than 470,000 square feet over 25 floors. At the beginning of July, Uber announced it would be cutting its expected headcount in Dallas from roughly 3,000 to just 500.