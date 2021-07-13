Cantini's Shoreline Beverage hosts ribbon cutting

CONNEAUT — A new business hosted its ribbon cutting on Monday afternoon.

Cantini’s Harbor Beverage opened on May 19, after the building was purchased from its previous owners in March, said owner Sage Cantini.

The family was approached by a sales representative about the opportunity to start a business at the location, at 1033 Lake Road in Conneaut, he said.

The Cantini family also owns a business in Rock Creek, and is familiar with the market, Cantini said.

Business started somewhat slow, but has been good for the last several weeks, he said.

The business strives to give the best prices to its customers, which includes state-minimum pricing cigarettes and alcohol, Cantini said.

“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Cantini said.

The business has had no issues with customers so far, he said.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Cantini’s Shoreline Beverage to Conneaut,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey said in an email on Monday.

“We are already hearing so many good reports from their customers and it is our hope that they will be a part of our businesses community for years to come.”

At the ribbon-cutting, DuBey praised the business for low prices.

Conneaut Councilperson Tammy Ledford said Cantini has done a tremendous job with the building.

“We appreciate you coming into the city, taking a chance,” City Council President Jon Arcaro said. “[We are] wishing you luck for many years to come.”