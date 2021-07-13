Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conneaut, OH

Cantini's Shoreline Beverage hosts ribbon cutting

By BRIAN HAYTCHER bhaytcher@starbeacon.com
Posted by 
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPEK1_0av59AtY00

CONNEAUT — A new business hosted its ribbon cutting on Monday afternoon.

Cantini’s Harbor Beverage opened on May 19, after the building was purchased from its previous owners in March, said owner Sage Cantini.

The family was approached by a sales representative about the opportunity to start a business at the location, at 1033 Lake Road in Conneaut, he said.

The Cantini family also owns a business in Rock Creek, and is familiar with the market, Cantini said.

Business started somewhat slow, but has been good for the last several weeks, he said.

The business strives to give the best prices to its customers, which includes state-minimum pricing cigarettes and alcohol, Cantini said.

“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Cantini said.

The business has had no issues with customers so far, he said.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Cantini’s Shoreline Beverage to Conneaut,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey said in an email on Monday.

“We are already hearing so many good reports from their customers and it is our hope that they will be a part of our businesses community for years to come.”

At the ribbon-cutting, DuBey praised the business for low prices.

Conneaut Councilperson Tammy Ledford said Cantini has done a tremendous job with the building.

“We appreciate you coming into the city, taking a chance,” City Council President Jon Arcaro said. “[We are] wishing you luck for many years to come.”

Comments / 0

Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
1K+
Followers
86
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Star Beacon

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conneaut, OH
City
Rock Creek, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Beverage#Shoreline Beverage#Chamber Of Commerce#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
SportsABC News

Why the German gymnastics team is wearing full-length unitards at Tokyo Games

The German women's gymnastics team sported full-body leotard suits during their qualifying round at the Olympics in an ongoing stand against the "sexualization" of the sport. Unlike some of the high-cut bikini bottoms of other teams, these outfits are made with a single piece of fabric leotard with leggings that extend all the way down to the ankles, which the team said improves coverage and comfort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy