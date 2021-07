Who doesn’t know it, the funny sitcom from the 90s about the everyday life of six friends in New York? Friends was so successful that the six main actors to mega-stars. Were. Recently, a reunion episode was even broadcast, one of the biggest TV happenings of 2021 with various star guests (including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford and many more), which countless fans had been looking forward to for months. But not only the protagonists themselves became famous, also the style of the series stars then as now attracts great attention and is eagerly copied by people all over the world. Everyone wanted the hair of Rachel actress Jennifer Aniston!