Black women are five times as likely to die in childbirth. Here’s what that looks like in Green Bay.
When longtime Green Bay resident Kateesha Mitchell was pregnant with her first child, she remembers feeling pain in her lower abdomen. Her doctors insisted that the pain was normal, but Mitchell continued to advocate for a closer look. Mitchell, a Black woman who was 19 at the time, spent much of her young life battling undiagnosed chronic pain; so by the time she was pregnant with her first child, she knew exactly how to stand her ground, even when doctors claimed that her symptoms were normal for a pregnant woman.madison365.com
Comments / 3