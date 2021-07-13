Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Health experts say booster shot may not be necessary as Pfizer meets with US government officials

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sE5uw_0av58tD600

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Pfizer met with U.S. officials on Monday about a possible COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The drugmaker briefed officials about preliminary data for a third shot, but following the meeting, President Joe Biden's administration said they do not think a booster shot is currently needed.

But with the possibility of a booster shot, there are some questions of who can get it and when.

Currently, about 48% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

"We don't know how long the immunity lasts from a vaccine with COVID. We just haven't had enough time to figure that out," said Dr. Kevin Casey, the Chief Clinical Officer with Mercy Health Toledo.

Casey says it's too soon to tell if a booster vaccine will be needed.

Still, companies like Pfizer and Moderna are already working on a third shot.

"The booster shot is, in most cases, the same exact vaccine that you'd get the first time. It's just boosting your immune system. Our immune systems have a memory. So when we first encounter something we have to learn how to recognize it," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, the Vice President of Quality of Patient Safety with ProMedica.

According to Pfizer, early data from the company's booster study suggests people's antibody levels jump five to 10-fold after a third dose.

That's compared to their second dose months earlier.

"All a booster system is, allows your body's own immunity to say, 'hey remember me. You remember me,' And they go, 'oh yes, we recognize you,' and that will reset the memory to build up the defenses," said Casey.

Kaminiski says medical professionals believe a third dose, if necessary, will produce an even stronger immune response.

But at this point, the current vaccine is able to fight the variants.

"Right now I really think we need to focus on the vaccine itself. I think that is the most important priority. Considering the fact that we still have half of our population has not received it and the data that we're seeing about Delta (variant) is concerning," said Kaminski.

And if enough people are vaccinated, there might not even be a need for a booster shot.

"Depending on how long the immunity lasts from the vaccine will determine whether we need a booster. Also, the percentage of the population that actually gets vaccinated makes it less likely that a booster will be necessary," said Casey.

Both doctors say we'll have to wait and see what the data shows and if it's safe, but for now, it's more important to just be vaccinated.

Comments / 0

WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Delta, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Health Experts#Immune System#Drugmaker#Covid#Mercy Health Toledo#Quality Of Patient Safety#Promedica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSNew York Post

More vaccine mandates likely once FDA grants full approvals, experts say

Vaccine mandates may be imposed across the US once the Food and Drug Administration gives its final stamp of approval to COVID-19 shots, health experts have predicted. The three vaccines on the market are currently being administered under an emergency use authorization but a full regulatory sign off could remove legal hurdles for businesses and government agencies that want to require shots for their customers and employees, NBC News reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci says vulnerable populations may need vaccine booster shots

Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that it was likely vulnerable populations who have already been vaccinated would need COVID-19 booster shots. During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper mentioned a study published by Israel’s Health Ministry last week that estimated the Pfizer vaccine had a 39 percent overall effectiveness at preventing coronavirus infections in a study conducted over the last month.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden says 'long Covid' could qualify as a disability under federal law

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that serious long-term Covid-19 cases could qualify as a disability, making federal protections and resources available to those suffering from the disease. Speaking at an event at the White House celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said that...
Virginia Statefox9.com

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees, staff

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Monday that VA health care personnel will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The agency said VA employees will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated from the virus amid concern over a rise in novel coronavirus cases and the highly transmissible delta variant.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Leading experts urge health care workers to accept COVID-19 vaccinations ASAP

Vaccines to prevent common and serious infectious diseases have had a greater impact on improving human health than any other medical advance of the 20th century. Alarmingly, in the United States today, vaccination rates are higher in the general population than among health care workers. In fact, according to a WebMD and Medscape Medical News analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2,500 hospitals across the country, as of the end of May, only 1 in 4 hospital workers nationwide who have direct contact with patients had received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 59 percent of staff and 80 percent of residents in nursing homes are vaccinated.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Fauci says US is going in ‘wrong direction,’ may need booster shot

The U.S. is moving in the “wrong direction” in combating a new wave of Covid-19, and a booster vaccine shot may be needed especially for the most vulnerable, said Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. He said new U.S. recommendations on masking for the vaccinated are under "active...
Public HealthSaratogian

Analysis: Necessary or Not, Covid Booster Shots Are Probably on the Horizon

The drugmaker Pfizer recently announced that vaccinated people are likely to need a booster shot to be effectively protected against new variants of covid-19 and that the company would apply for Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for the shot. Top government health officials immediately and emphatically announced that the booster isn’t needed right now — and held firm to that position even after Pfizer’s top scientist made his case and shared preliminary data with them last week.
Los Angeles, CAksl.com

US health official says COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects

A health care worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease vaccination in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 7, 2021. (Lucy Nicholson, Reuters) — WASHINGTON – The United States isreviewing the need for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine among residents who have already been vaccinated but needs to see more data to know if additional shots could raise people's risk of serious side effects, a U.S. health official said Tuesday.
Public HealthMcKnight's

CDC says COVID-19 vaccine boosters not yet necessary, while Pfizer seeks approval for third dose

Fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot at this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. In a joint statement released Friday, the agencies said that a full vaccination will protect most people from severe disease and death, and will guard against infection from currently circulating coronavirus variants such as the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy