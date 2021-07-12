Cancel
Astronomy

Bitcoin is literally going to the moon

Augusta Free Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In November 2021, Bitcoin will literally go to the moon. Through a collaboration between Astrobotic and BitMEX, a physical Bitcoin actually ends up on the moon. You may now be thinking, how come Bitcoin is only available in digital form? That is right! It is a physical currency where 1 Bitcoin is stored. As long as no one picks up the coin, this one physical Bitcoin will remain inaccessible to everyone. If it is picked up, the Bitcoin price will likely be extremely high. Of course, there is no real physical Bitcoin, as it exclusively exists in a digital form. However, this BTC has been turned into a physical coin.

Elon Musk
Satoshi Nakamoto
Astronomy
Bitcoin
Economy
Mars
Science
Facebook
Businessgamerevolution.com

Is Tesla accepting Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a leading cryptocurrency, which makes it pretty legitimate — meme or not. As a result, it’s getting a lot of recognition and investors are looking to spend it in increasingly conventional ways. One of these ways is on a new car, or more specifically, a Tesla model vehicle. But, is Tesla accepting Dogecoin? Here’s the latest on Elon Musk’s company accepting crypto payments in DOGE.
Marketscoingeek.com

BSV as a store of value—seriously!

This week in the “BSV as a…” series, we address BSV as a store of value—for real this time, I promise. The reason why discussing BSV as a store of value needed to wait until the other value propositions were discussed first has to do with the nature of the way in which BSV, or any blockchain for that matter, can ever become a store of value: via commoditization.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

The Semantics Of The Bitcoin Layers

The idea of a layer comes from two worlds, each of which uses a layered approach in a distinct manner: the world of money, and the world of networks. In this article we will briefly explore both worlds. After the concept of layers has been established, we will relate the layered framework to Bitcoin, which is a unique and new hybrid of both money and technology. We will introduce the nuance of layers, and propose that distinction in language is used in the absence of redefining historical context or using an entirely different nomenclature.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Is the much-celebrated Bitcoin recovery going to be short-lived

Bitcoin, the market’s largest cryptocurrency, received a welcome price upswing last week. Investors’ faith in Bitcoin was restored as it traded above the $40k level quite a few times on 28, 29 and 30 July. However, even before market participants could savor these moments, the king coin’s price decided to throw another tantrum. BTC was back to the $38.5k level at press time.
Economycoingeek.com

The Mastercard Bitcoin conspiracy

I’ve spoken often about Mastercard’s hegemony over the BTC and general blockchain ecosystem. The information is public, and verifiable, but critics rally to call the information “conspiracy theories,” which is offensive since Mastercard’s blockchain patents and news of their acquisitions can be found with simple Google searches. So, it got...
bitcoin.com

Elon Musk Hints Tesla Owns About 42K Bitcoins

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted how many bitcoins Tesla owns after revealing that the fair market value of its bitcoin holdings was $1.47 billion as of June 30. Tesla’s technoking, Elon Musk, has commented on how many bitcoins his electric car company owns in response to a rough calculation provided on Twitter by Tesla shareholder Dave Lee.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Is Bitcoin a religion? If not, it soon could be

Hass McCook is a respected Sydney-based civil engineer who has worked on some of the most spectacular buildings in the world, from Munich’s Allianz Arena to Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. He also considers Bitcoin to be his religion. Better known on Twitter as Friar Hass, the 35-year-old had a religious...
Currenciescoingeek.com

Bitcoin and source of funds

The “crypto markets” highly rely on the premise that one will always be able to sell their digital assets for fiat money when necessary. However, this could be untrue to an extent at the moment, and will probably be completely untrue in the future. Bitcoins have a history attached to...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Market leader on Bitcoin: When it does, I’m going to start buying again

Supporters of cryptocurrency are high-spirited about the potential of the year 2021, after a year that saw both high and low-flying Bitcoin prices grab the spotlight. That’s nothing new but the much wider feeling across the community is that “this time it’s different”. Considering all these perspectives (now and the...
Businessknowtechie.com

Is Amazon going to start accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment?

There has been a lot of hype over cryptocurrencies so far in 2021, and it doesn’t look like it’s dying down anytime soon. A recent report from City A.M. claims that Amazon is jumping on board and will soon begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for transactions on the platform. The company has since denied those claims.
Stocksfxempire.com

Bitcoin Bulls on a rampage, as Short-Sellers Go Into Hiding

The flagship crypto asset traded above the $39k price levels for the first time in six weeks and is currently trading its sixth consecutive day in the green. Short sellers are currently on the sidelines, with a record $1.2 billion in shorts liquidated for the day further predict the outlook and momentum for Bitcoin is positive.
Marketsinvesting.com

XRP Rises Along With Bitcoin, How Far Will It Go?

© Reuters. XRP Rises Along With Bitcoin, How Far Will It Go?. XRP is trading bullishly. Hodlers are waiting for stronger cues before making their next move. XRP will enter a death cross soon. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is finally back on the rise. It seems the crypto market...
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Analyst on Bitcoin: If there’s any headline that’s going to help push bitcoin…

It was a good week for Bitcoin bulls, as the king coin climbed up by 10% to finally trade above $34k after weeks of hovering below this resistance. At press time BTC was trading at the $38k level. Even as this rally has improved sentiment to an extent, many continue to remain bearish amidst the wider correction phase. However, several milestones were passed by the digital asset recently to prove them all wrong.
Stocksitechpost.com

Elon Musk Sends Bitcoin Price Soaring to the Moon; Experts Predict $66,000 Surge

Elon Musk's influence on cryptocurrencies isn't fading, after all. A constant subject of his unfavorable Twitter posts, the Bitcoin price surged Wednesday thanks to Musk's revelation in The B-Word Conference that Tesla will likely start accepting payments in Bitcoin again. Speaking further at a panel that included Twitter CEO Jack...
Currenciespensacolavoice.com

Is Bitcoin Going to Replace Gold as the Ultimate Store of Wealth?

The boom of Cryptocurrency led by Bitcoins has made investors think of the use of Bitcoins as a store of wealth. Gold, being the ultimate store of wealth for centuries, is being replaced by Bitcoins by the investors who have enough experience and appetite to take high risks. As a...

