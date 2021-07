My name is Linda Martin and I am running for School Board in Stonewall District. My goals are to ensure that Frederick County Public Schools maintain a focus on core subjects and provide parents with full transparency into what is being taught to their children. Across the country there is an unfortunate trend of introducing ideas that are divisive, of dubious accuracy, and irrelevant to the skills our children need to obtain good jobs. We need school board members who understand our community and who will vigilantly guard against political indoctrination in our schools. Our children’s lives should not be the subject of radical experiments in social engineering. As a conservative I will stand against this trend.