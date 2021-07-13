Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashtabula County, OH

Open 24/7 since the pandemic hit, Samaritan House in need of donations

By SHELLEY TERRY sterry@starbeacon.com
Posted by 
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4XRS_0av58eDR00

ASHTABULA — As the county emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Samaritan House is asking area residents to help the homeless shelter get back on track.

Ashtabula County’s only homeless shelter, 4125 Station Ave., provides a temporary home for men, women, children and families.

Since March 2020, the Samaritan House has been open 24/7.

Executive Director Steve Sargent said the needed donations are vital to the shelter’s daily operation.

“[Being open 24/7 during the pandemic] is a good thing, but it also causes us to use a lot more items than during normal times,” he said. “The community has always been receptive to our needs and I’m confident that they will continue to do so. I’d like to thank everyone in advance for their kindness.”

The shelter needs toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, dish soap, batteries, bleach, aspirin, disinfecting spray, facial tissues, disposable razors, shaving cream, feminine products, pillows and pillow cases, bandages, first-aid supplies, deodorant, soap, socks, aluminum foil, coffee, coffee creamer and more. Items can be brought to the shelter.

Christopher Barber of Ashtabula had only praise for the Samaritan House, where he’s been housed for the past week.

“They opened the doors for me and treated me with respect,” Barber said. “Mr. Sargent is an incredible man.”

Before the pandemic, the Samaritan House was open 24 hours during the winter, with intakes beginning every day at 4 p.m., offering the homeless a 30-day stay and food for three meals per day, though residents do their own cooking.

The five-bedroom, three-bath, brick home houses up to 14 people at a time. Last year, it provided shelter to more than 200 people, the majority were Ashtabula County residents, Sargent said.

HUD’s annual homeless assessment report to Congress counted 10,249 homeless Ohioans in 2018, an increase of 1.5 percent above 2017’s report — the most recent report available.

“There are a battery of reasons why people come to us, but it’s almost always their economic status,” Sargent said. “We do have a large number of folks battling a substance abuse problem. We work with local counseling agencies to help them get whatever services necessary to overcome their battle.”

Along with donations, area runners can help out by participating in the annual Samaritan House 2021 Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

“Our annual Thanksgiving Day race helps defray the cost of operating the shelter, especially in the winter,” Sargent said. “The community’s support has been really great.”

The race, also known as the Main Avenue Miracle Mile, begins at 9 a.m. at the top of Bunker Hill, at the site of the McKinsey Elementary School property. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The race ends at South Park, across from Perry Park News, in downtown Ashtabula.

It is the Samaritan House’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Samaritan House is funded by several sources, including the Ohio Department of Development, United Way of Ashtabula County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Local contributions from area churches, companies, citizens and fundraising events support the shelter.

For more information on Samaritan House or to donate or to be a sponsor for the race, call Sargent at 992-3178.

Comments / 0

Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
1K+
Followers
86
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Star Beacon

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashtabula County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Society
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Pandemic#Hud#Congress#Ohioans#Turkey Trot#The Samaritan House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
SportsABC News

Why the German gymnastics team is wearing full-length unitards at Tokyo Games

The German women's gymnastics team sported full-body leotard suits during their qualifying round at the Olympics in an ongoing stand against the "sexualization" of the sport. Unlike some of the high-cut bikini bottoms of other teams, these outfits are made with a single piece of fabric leotard with leggings that extend all the way down to the ankles, which the team said improves coverage and comfort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy