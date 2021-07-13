Open 24/7 since the pandemic hit, Samaritan House in need of donations

ASHTABULA — As the county emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Samaritan House is asking area residents to help the homeless shelter get back on track.

Ashtabula County’s only homeless shelter, 4125 Station Ave., provides a temporary home for men, women, children and families.

Since March 2020, the Samaritan House has been open 24/7.

Executive Director Steve Sargent said the needed donations are vital to the shelter’s daily operation.

“[Being open 24/7 during the pandemic] is a good thing, but it also causes us to use a lot more items than during normal times,” he said. “The community has always been receptive to our needs and I’m confident that they will continue to do so. I’d like to thank everyone in advance for their kindness.”

The shelter needs toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, dish soap, batteries, bleach, aspirin, disinfecting spray, facial tissues, disposable razors, shaving cream, feminine products, pillows and pillow cases, bandages, first-aid supplies, deodorant, soap, socks, aluminum foil, coffee, coffee creamer and more. Items can be brought to the shelter.

Christopher Barber of Ashtabula had only praise for the Samaritan House, where he’s been housed for the past week.

“They opened the doors for me and treated me with respect,” Barber said. “Mr. Sargent is an incredible man.”

Before the pandemic, the Samaritan House was open 24 hours during the winter, with intakes beginning every day at 4 p.m., offering the homeless a 30-day stay and food for three meals per day, though residents do their own cooking.

The five-bedroom, three-bath, brick home houses up to 14 people at a time. Last year, it provided shelter to more than 200 people, the majority were Ashtabula County residents, Sargent said.

HUD’s annual homeless assessment report to Congress counted 10,249 homeless Ohioans in 2018, an increase of 1.5 percent above 2017’s report — the most recent report available.

“There are a battery of reasons why people come to us, but it’s almost always their economic status,” Sargent said. “We do have a large number of folks battling a substance abuse problem. We work with local counseling agencies to help them get whatever services necessary to overcome their battle.”

Along with donations, area runners can help out by participating in the annual Samaritan House 2021 Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

“Our annual Thanksgiving Day race helps defray the cost of operating the shelter, especially in the winter,” Sargent said. “The community’s support has been really great.”

The race, also known as the Main Avenue Miracle Mile, begins at 9 a.m. at the top of Bunker Hill, at the site of the McKinsey Elementary School property. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The race ends at South Park, across from Perry Park News, in downtown Ashtabula.

It is the Samaritan House’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Samaritan House is funded by several sources, including the Ohio Department of Development, United Way of Ashtabula County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Local contributions from area churches, companies, citizens and fundraising events support the shelter.

For more information on Samaritan House or to donate or to be a sponsor for the race, call Sargent at 992-3178.