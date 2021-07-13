U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Tim Ryan visits Ashtabula County

Ryan

PIERPONT — United States Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan visited Ashtabula County on Saturday afternoon for an event with the Ashtabula County Democratic Party.

Ryan was welcomed by more than 125 people at Paul and Joanne Mechling’s Snowy Oak Tree Farm Pavilion in Pierpont.

“We have a choice to make,” said Ryan. “We either go back to a broken economy that left workers here behind, or we move forward and bring new hope and opportunities to places like Ashtabula County.”

Residents from as far as Toledo traveled to see him and hear his message about the working-class and what he will be fighting for should he be elected to the Senate.

“Tim Ryan’s campaign is about workers — real people who are just trying to take care of their family,” said Eli Kalil, chair of the Ashtabula County Democratic Party. “He’ll go to the mat and fight for people who have been failed by the system. Many of which live here in northeast Ohio.”

Ryan’s campaign plans to attend events in every county throughout the state throughout the next year.