Wildwood Police have arrested a 44 year old woman from Lawnside on charges she stole an oil tanker truck and was operating in the city. Police say Camille Wescott had to be removed with force from the cab of the truck after she drove it to a Wawa on Rio Grande Avenue. The truck was reported stolen out of Bellmawr. Prior to being arrested in Wildwood, Wescott was involved in multiple vehicle pursuits with law enforcement.