The desktop PC is making a comeback - here's why
Sales of desktop PCs continued to surge worldwide during the second quarter of this year according to new research from the International Data Company (IDC). According to the market intelligence firm's latest tracker, worldwide shipments of traditional PCs including desktops, notebooks and workstations reached 83.6m units in the second quarter which is up by 13.2 percent when compared to sales during the same quarter last year.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0