Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Public invited to millage rate hearings

Posted by 
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
 14 days ago

Office of Marketing and Communications

opc@savannahga.gov

Public invited to millage rate hearings

SAVANNAH (July 13) - The Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah are considering adopting a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 2.73 percent over the rollback millage rate. The 2.73 percent increase over the rollback millage rate will maintain the current tax rate of 12.739 mills. The Mayor and Aldermen are simultaneously considering the rollback millage rate of 12.401 mills but notice of the potential for maintaining the current millage rate must be given per state law.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The proposed millage rate of 12.739 mills is an increase of .338 mills over the rollback millage rate of 12.401 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $12.84 and the proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $500,000 is approximately $67.60.

Georgia law requires the city to advertise the rate of 12.739 as a tax “increase” because the rollback rate might not be adopted. While the anticipated revenues derived from this rate are higher than the rollback rate, the proposed rate itself remains unchanged from 2020, as seen in the chart that follows. The proposed millage rate of 12.739 mills represents a 27 percent reduction in Savannah’s property tax rate over the past 25 years.

Should the city council choose to adopt the 12.739 rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase over the rollback rate.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on the property tax rate at City Hall, located at 2 E. Bay St., on July 22 at 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. or August 12 at 2 p.m.

The public may offer comment in one of two ways:

  1. Anyone with interest in speaking on this agenda item may submit evidence, including written comments, to ClerkofCouncil@savannahga.gov or by calling (912) 651-6441. Written comments become public record and are shared with the Mayor and Aldermen prior to the council meeting.
  2. Members of the public may come to City Hall council chambers to join the meeting via a Zoom connection.

Comments / 0

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia

19
Followers
218
Post
221
Views
ABOUT

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city of Savannah became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Property Taxes#Millage#Fair Market Value#City Hall Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
Floyd County, GAwrganews.com

Floyd County Commission to set millage rate

July 26, 2021–10:04 p.m. The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will hold a series of meetings Tuesday. A public hearing for the FY21 millage rate will be held at 8:00 am and 6:00 pm in the Community Room at the County Administration Building on East 4th Avenue. The Caucus will...
Mecklenburg County, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg County to mail 2021 property tax bills Aug. 2

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County will mail 2021 bills for real property, individual personal property and business personal property taxes on Aug. 2. Bills are due Sept. 1, 2021 and must be paid by Jan. 5, 2022 to avoid interest. This year, approximately 462,000 tax bills will be mailed to taxpayers...
Politicsalabama.gov

August Public Hearing Notice

MONTGOMERY, July 27, 2021 — The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) will hold the following rule hearings on Aug. 10 via web conference. To participate in the upcoming web conference public hearing, please contact the Tax Policy and Governmental Affairs Division at taxpolicy@revenue.alabama.gov or 334-242-1380 to obtain the appropriate sign-in information. Rule actions are needed to comply with recent law changes, new guidelines or procedures. Hearing dates, times and proposed rule actions are detailed below.
Income Taxpewtrusts.org

How Local Governments Raise Their Tax Dollars

For each tax dollar that cities and counties collect overall, about 61% comes from property tax, 16% from general sales tax, 7% from income tax, and the remaining 16% from other taxes such as those on entertainment and alcoholic beverages licenses. Other key highlights of local tax revenue:. Property taxes...
Cobb County, GAeastcobbnews.com

Cobb FY 2022 budget adoption, millage rate slated for Tuesday

Reminder about the final hearings for the fiscal year 2022 Cobb County government budget and millage rate, and adoption of both, on Tuesday. The Cobb Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. (the full agenda is here), with the budget and millage rate items near the start of the agenda.
Nebraska City, NEkmaland.com

Nebraska City Commissioners hold budget workshops this week

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's City Council will be hard at work this week as the budgeting process for the next fiscal year begins. The commissioners are slated to meet Monday-Thursday this week at 8 a.m. each day in the ROWE Safety Complex to begin the fiscal year that begins on October 1st. Mayor Bryan Bequette says the first part of the budgeting process is an evaluation of where the city is at when it comes to revenue.
Forsyth County, GAaccesswdun.com

Forsyth County adopts same millage rate, budget preparation underway

As Forsyth County government officials continue to work on the 2022 county budget, the Board of Commissioners has adopted all millage rates levied by county entities. The county’s portion of the overall millage rate is 7.896 mills, which is the same as last year. A statement from the county said the growth of 4.54% in Forsyth County’s tax digest means that, while the county is maintaining the same millage rates with no change, the anticipated total collections will increase. Of the 4.54% growth, 2.52% is due to new construction in 2020 and the remaining 2.02% comes from increased values from reassessments. Any change in an individual tax bill will depend upon the change in assessed valuation for that property, and the value of any Homestead Exemption, which may also change with the assessed value. Forsyth County has a floating Homestead Exemption, which is designed to keep the net taxable value at the prior year’s amount. The floating exemption only applies to the county M&O and fire portions of property tax bills.
Rio Linda, CAriolindamessenger.com

Public Hearing on Proposed Rate Adjustments for RLECWD Water Service

The Rio Linda Elverta Community Water District (RLECWD or District) will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. The public hearing to consider proposed water service rate adjustments (rates) will take place at the Visitors/Depot Center, 6730 Front St, Rio Linda CA. The proposed rate...
Apopka, FLtheapopkavoice.com

City Council keeps millage rate to 4.2876

The Apopka City Council completed its three-day budget workshop and has set a millage rate for the fiscal year 2022 (FY2022). “It’s been a long week,” said City Administrator Edward Bass. “You’ve had three workshops, finished up all the line items, heard all the requests, heard their needs, and heard their issues.”
Westland, MIHometownLife.com

What you need to know about the Westland Public Library millage request

Tax dollars make up about half of the Westland Public Library's $3.6 million budget. The proposed 10-year, .85 millage rate will raise about $1.4 million in its first year if it's approved. Residents currently pay a .975 millage that will expire this year, meaning approval would still result in a smaller tax rate for property owners. A mill equates to $1 for every $1,000 in taxable value on a property.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Gateway Marietta CID approves continuation of millage rate

The governing board of the Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District voted unanimously this week to keep the CID’s millage rate at 5 mills, the same rate the CID has taxed since it was established in 2014. The CID, composed of property owners who pay an extra tax that is reinvested...
Cherokee County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cherokee commissioners finalize property tax millage rates

Cherokee County property owners may see a slight decrease in their upcoming property tax bill. The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners officially approved the property tax millage rate Tuesday for the fiscal year 2022 budget. The total millage rate for all three funds controlled by the board of commissioners is...
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Fernandina Beach City Manager proposes flat millage rate for FY2021/22

Section 71 of the Fernandina Beach City Charter requires the City Manager to “set forth an estimate of the expenditures and revenues of the city for the upcoming fiscal year. … The estimates and budget so given and constituting the recommendation of the City Manager as to the amounts necessary to be appropriated for the ensuing fiscal year shall be supported with information giving the reasons therefore in such detail as may be necessary to afford the City Commission a comprehensive understanding of the needs and requirements of the various departments and divisions of the city government for the ensuing fiscal year.”
Austell, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Final hearing on Austell budget, millage rate to be held next Monday, July 26

The third and final public hearing on the City of Austell 2021 budget will be held next Monday, July 26, 2021 at 6 p.m in City Hall, 2716 Broad Street, Austell Georgia. The city issued the following press release after the proposed budget was prepared, with an explanation of why the budget is advertised as a tax increase of 4.97 percent:
Evansville, INwevv.com

Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Water Rate Increase in Evansville

The public is being invited to comment on a water rate increase proposed by the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU). EWSU proposed the rate increase back in May and said it would fund the replacement of the city's Water Treatment Plant - but before the rate increase is approved or denied by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), written comments will be accepted and reviewed.
Banks County, GAmainstreetnews.com

BOC to vote Aug. 10 on millage rate

The Banks County Board of Commissioners will vote on a proposed 7.831 millage rate when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Annex Building in Homer. This will be a decrease over the current millage rate of 8.419. In 2019, the millage rate was 8.533.

Comments / 0

Community Policy