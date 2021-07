Little Mix have shared a message of support for the England football team after its Black players were targeted with racist abuse.After Gareth Southgate’s team narrowly missed out on defeating Italy in Sunday’s (11 July) Euro 2020 final, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were inundated by racist comments on social media.Writing on the official Little Mix Twitter account on Monday (12 July), band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock – who earlier this year fronted BBC Three documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power – shared a black and white photo of Rashford, Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Saka.“You can live here...