Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra and Florida Gators star, selected by Washington Nationals in 7th round of MLB draft

Gatorsports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ever-present in the Florida Gators' lineup the past three seasons, Ponte Vedra grad Jacob Young is heading to the pros. The Washington Nationals selected Young in the seventh round (pick No. 203) of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon. Young, a 6-foot, 175-pound redshirt sophomore outfielder, becomes only the third Shark ever selected — joining pitchers Walker Sheller (Kansas City Royals, ninth round, 2016) and Mark Mixon (Los Angeles Dodgers, 26th round, 2019).

