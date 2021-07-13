Cancel
Pulaski County, KY

Pulaski Sheriff issued clean tax audit

By JANIE SLAVEN Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 14 days ago
Sheriff Greg Speck

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has reason to celebrate their latest audit report from the state.

On Monday, State Auditor Mike Harmon issued the sheriff's tax settlement audit for 2019.

As with the last few audit reports, Sheriff Greg Speck's office was given a clean bill of financial health with no irregularities or issues of noncompliance.

Harmon noted that the sheriff's tax settlement is prepared on the regulatory basis, which is the reporting methodology followed for all 120 sheriff settlements in Kentucky.

PCSO collected more than $31 million in taxes for the year -- between April 16, 2019 and May 15, 2020.

"Because of COVID, we got an extra month [to prepare the settlement]," Sheriff Speck said. "The staff in our tax office do a tremendous job."

State law calls for the sheriff to collect property taxes, provide law enforcement and perform services for the county fiscal courts as well as courts of justice. The sheriff's office is funded through fees collected in conjunction with these duties, including statutory commissions on taxes collected.

Auditors determined that the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office collected nearly $30.1 million in 2019 tax revenues -- keeping just over $1 million in commissions to help operate the sheriff's office.

Real estate accounted for $1,742,752 for the county; $3,861,656 for special taxing districts (library, health and extension); $16,278,004 for schools (Pulaski and Science Hill districts); and $4,168,815 for the state. Tangibles were $147,901 (county); $411,144 (special districts); $1,086,525 (schools); and $1,342,065 (state). Franchise taxes were $130,188 (county); $313,076 (special districts); and $1,266,251 (schools).

Sheriff Speck noted that two full-time employees work in the tax office for most of the year, with four part-timers augmenting the staff during the traditional tax collection season of October through December. The sheriff added that the tax office took in more than $22 million during the month of October 2019 alone, and for the highest day of that month -- October 23 -- the total was over $4 million.

"It gets pretty hectic in October," Speck continued, noting most citizens want to pay their tax bill soon after getting it. "Not only are the staff in the tax office able to work with that tremendous amount of volume coming in at one time, they're able to do it accurately without any notable errors…Every time they pull it off flawlessly."

The audit report can be found on the auditor's website at apps.auditor.ky.gov.

Commonwealth Journal

Commonwealth Journal

