UPDATE: Computer problems persist for county clerks statewide

KYTC County clerks across Kentucky started this week still unable to issue new license plates or perform other vehicle-related transactions.

Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett reported Monday that the computer system failure that disrupted vehicle transactions statewide last week has yet to be fixed.

In fact, the problem became worse since the system has now stopped handling renewals. With no estimate of when the system will be back online, Burnett joins state officials in asking the public to call the county clerk's office to ensure what services are available and be prepared for delays.

On Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced that all County Clerk offices were temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues with the agency's Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.

"Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible," said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.

The state agency pointed to a transfer over the 4th of July holiday weekend from AVIS to a new inventory portal as cause for the service interruption. The new system is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet's long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system. No driver information was impacted, state officials said.

For now, county clerks' offices across Kentucky are staying open for transactions not related to vehicles while programmers work to resolve the issue.

For the latest updates, check KYTC's social media accounts at www.facebook.com/kytc120 and www.twitter.com/kytc. The Pulaski County Clerk's Office can be reached at 606-679-2042.