Houston – In a study, Texas ranked as one of the least kind states in the country. The state of kindness in Texas was measured by Kindness.org, a non-profit who partnered with Verizon to inspire people to choose kindness. In the study, Kentucky came out on top as the kindest state, followed by New Mexico, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire, Missouri, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Meanwhile, the Lone Star State was ranked no. 42. In case you were curious, Maryland is the least kind state in the country, according to the study.