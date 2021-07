As we say goodbye to July and usher in August, it’ll be a huge week when it comes to what’s new on streaming. All the major platforms are serving up a ton of great fresh content over the next seven days. Whatever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video you’re subscribed to, there’s enough to keep you glued to the couch all week long, including must-see original titles and classic just-licensed content.