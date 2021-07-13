The Summit Club at Armonk Opens All 18 Holes for Play Rees Jones Renovation Receives Acclaim
The new Summit Club at Armonk celebrates the completion of its golf course renovation by noted architect Rees Jones with the opening of all 18 holes. The redesigned course offers a number of challenging new holes on an undulating property with elevated views of Westchester County’s scenic woodlands. The golf course is phase one of a comprehensive master plan that will include extensive recreational and fitness amenities, a new clubhouse and 73 luxury condominium residences.www.greenwichsentinel.com
