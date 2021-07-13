UPDATE 1-China June meat imports at 743,000 tonnes, down 17% y/y

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell on Monday, as the market worried about demand for U.S. supplies abroad, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 7 cents at $6.77 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 7 cents lower at $6.39 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat ended 4-3/4 cents lower at $8.78-3/4. * Weekly export inspections for wheat totaled 477,964 tons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday. * The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 6.05 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up from a projected yield of 6.01 t/ha in June, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday. * Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, including 10.5 million tonnes of winter wheat, its governor said on social media. * Morocco harvested 10.32 million tonnes of cereals this season, up 221% from last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. That included 5.6 mln tonnes of soft wheat, 2.48 mln tonnes of durum wheat and 2.78 million tonnes of barley. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)