UPDATE 1-China June meat imports at 743,000 tonnes, down 17% y/y

Agriculture Online
 14 days ago

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 743,000 tonnes of meat in June, down 17% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices hit demand for imports. Meat imports in the first half of the year totalled 5.08 million tonnes, the...

www.agriculture.com

Marketsneworleanssun.com

China's industrial profits surge 66.9 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major industrial companies saw a steady increase in profits in the first half (H1) of this year amid a stable recovery in market demand and improving business performance, official data showed Tuesday. Industrial firms with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Reuters) -U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company’s ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
Economyinvesting.com

ADM Says Corn Exports To China Boosted Revenue

Investing.com – Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock fell 1% Tuesday as strong demand for corn in China and a robust performance in crushing boosted total revenue by 41%, to $22.93 billion, and the company forecast a “very strong full-year outlook." The world’s most populous country imported more corn to cool down local...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Sovecon cuts forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon on Tuesday said it had cut its forecast for Russia's wheat exports by 1.3 million tonnes to 37.1 million tonnes in the current 2021/22 marketing season, which started on July 1. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying mainly to...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Finnish refiner Neste's Q2 profit rises on higher inventory value

HELSINKI, July 27 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Neste on Tuesday reported a rise in second-quarter operating profit on gains in inventory valuations, but it warned biofuel sales would drop in the third quarter, sending its shares lower. The biofuel producer and oil refiner said operating profit rose to 463...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures fall on demand concerns for U.S. supply

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell on Monday, as the market worried about demand for U.S. supplies abroad, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 7 cents at $6.77 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 7 cents lower at $6.39 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat ended 4-3/4 cents lower at $8.78-3/4. * Weekly export inspections for wheat totaled 477,964 tons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday. * The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 6.05 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up from a projected yield of 6.01 t/ha in June, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday. * Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, including 10.5 million tonnes of winter wheat, its governor said on social media. * Morocco harvested 10.32 million tonnes of cereals this season, up 221% from last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. That included 5.6 mln tonnes of soft wheat, 2.48 mln tonnes of durum wheat and 2.78 million tonnes of barley. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil sugar output down in July, cane yields fall 14%

(Adds details of production, comments from Unica) SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s centre-south (CS) mills produced 2.94 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of July, 2.8% less than a year ago, as agricultural yields in the fields fall way behind last season’s levels, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's JBS imports 30 ships loaded with corn from Argentina

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has imported 30 ships loaded with corn from Argentina after a drought and an ill-timed frost caused crop failure in Brazil, according to a statement sent to Reuters. JBS, which did not say exactly how much corn it has imported,...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. Hot,...
DrinksPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's June CPI rises 3.4% y/y, slightly below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.4% in June, expanding from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Thirteen economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to increase 3.5% year-on-year. The index in April rose at its fastest pace in four years.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thai June domestic car sales rise 15.1% y/y

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand rose 15.07% in June from a year earlier to 61,758 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday. Sales in May increased 38.41% year-on-year.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India's LNG imports down 17% in June

Imports were down month/month as well. India’s LNG imports in June came in at 2.31bn m3 of pipeline equivalent (about 1.7mn metric tons), down 17.3% year/year, the Indian oil and gas ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed on July 20. Imports were down 11% month/month. During the...

