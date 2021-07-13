What the Damning Hamilton Commission Report Means for the Future of F1

Hamilton and Verstappen had been battling hard for the lead in the opening stages of the Silverstone race, having gone to wheel to wheel for the first half of the lap. On the blast down to Copse, Hamilton had managed to get a run on his Red Bull rival, and, after briefly jinking to the left, he went for the inside as he drew alongside the Dutchman. But Verstappen held his ground and, as he turned through the right hander, he was tagged by Hamilton's left front wheel.