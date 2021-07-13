Cancel
Motorsports

What the Damning Hamilton Commission Report Means for the Future of F1

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 14 days ago

Seven-time Formula One (F1) Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has announced the findings of The Hamilton Commission, an organisation he created to improve diversity in motorsport, and the results are damning. The 90-page document, which is titled Accelerating change: improving representation of black people in UK motorsport, cited 'far-reaching' problems that need to be addressed, calling for immediate action on the matter.

