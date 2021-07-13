Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China June meats imports at 743,000 tonnes - customs

Agriculture Online
 14 days ago

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 743,000 tonnes of meat in June, down 17% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices hit demand for imports. Meat imports in the first half of the year totalled 5.08 million tonnes, the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meats#Tonnes#Thomson Reuters#Customs Data#Himani Sarkar Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. Hot,...
Economybirminghamnews.net

China's industrial firms report steady profit growth in H1

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major industrial companies saw a steady increase in profits in the first half of this year amid a stable recovery in market demand and improving business performance, official data showed on Tuesday. Industrial firms with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million...
Marketsneworleanssun.com

China's industrial profits surge 66.9 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major industrial companies saw a steady increase in profits in the first half (H1) of this year amid a stable recovery in market demand and improving business performance, official data showed Tuesday. Industrial firms with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Reuters) -U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company’s ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Sovecon cuts forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon on Tuesday said it had cut its forecast for Russia's wheat exports by 1.3 million tonnes to 37.1 million tonnes in the current 2021/22 marketing season, which started on July 1. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying mainly to...
Economyinvesting.com

ADM Says Corn Exports To China Boosted Revenue

Investing.com – Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock fell 1% Tuesday as strong demand for corn in China and a robust performance in crushing boosted total revenue by 41%, to $22.93 billion, and the company forecast a “very strong full-year outlook." The world’s most populous country imported more corn to cool down local...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Guangdong starts building $1 bln Huizhou gas terminal

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - China has begun building a $1 billion natural gas import and storage base in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, a project in which U.S. energy major ExxonMobil (XOM.N) is advancing discussion with partners for a joint investment. ExxonMobil entered in September 2018 a preliminary...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June

(Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped nearly 42% in June after a slump in May, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday. Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world’s top consumer of the metal, stood at 30.887 tonnes in June compared with 21.781 tonnes in May, the data showed.
Marketskitco.com

METALS-Copper climbs to 6-week high on floods in China, weak dollar

(Updates with prices) LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as floods in top consumer China sparked demand hopes at a time when inventories were falling, while a softer dollar also supported prices. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 3.2% at $9,820 per tonne by 1700 GMT, after touching its highest since June 15 at $9,819.50, in its fifth straight session of gains. Floods in central China, especially in the industrial and transport hub city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, have raised supply concerns and demand for rebuilding damaged infrastructure. Copper is mainly used in the construction and power industries and China accounts for about half of global copper consumption. "Sentiment has brightened again in the last few days, reflected in the copper price," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said, adding he believed copper was due to fall further, having hit a record of above $10,700 a tonne in May. A Singapore-based trader said the market was pricing in disruptions to output from floods in Henan and demand for reconstruction.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

One of Russia's main wheat producing regions harvests record crop

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, its governor said on social media. Harvesting in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has been delayed by...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS imports 30 shiploads of corn from Argentina

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - The world's largest meatpacker JBS SA has imported 30 ship loads of corn into Brazil from Argentina after a drought and an ill-timed frost caused crop failure in its home market, according to a statement sent to Reuters. JBS, which did not provide an...
Industrydtnpf.com

Canada's Largest Customers Boost Imports

The Canadian Grain Commission's June Exports of Canadian Grain and Wheat Flour Report includes export data for five crops that stand out from others. As seen on the attached chart, the cumulative 2020-21 volume shipped to the largest customer has shown substantial growth from the 2019-20 crop year for the five crops shown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy