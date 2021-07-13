Dodge Teases ‘World’s First’ Electric Muscle Car

Everyone’s talking about how the Ford F-150 Lightning is the first affordable electric truck. It’s Ford’s answer to the problem of EV utility vehicles being too expensive. It’s got all the towing capabilities and power outlets one would ever need. But this isn’t Ford’s first attempt to electrify one of their trucks. Ruler of the light utility segment, the Ford Ranger was converted to an EV back in 1998 but has since been forgotten like many EVs of the time.