Dodge Teases ‘World’s First’ Electric Muscle Car
Suffice to say, automaker Dodge isn’t exactly known for its environmental prowess. The horsepower-obsessed muscle car brand is famous for building vehicles that churn through fuel and pump out ridiculous levels of torque, but the tide is turning. In a global announcement, Dodge revealed it is working on an all-electric sports sedan that offers the same power and performance the brand is known for, in a cleaner, greener package.manofmany.com
Comments / 0