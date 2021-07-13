Video: Cris Tales Collector’s Edition unboxing

The parents' guide to what's in this game. One minor, seemingly inconsequential action in the past can create a ripple effect, causing some sort of major event in the future. It's a staple of any good (and even bad) time travel story and also the driving force behind the colorful, quirky time-twisting role-playing game, Cris Tales. The way the game handles this takes a lot of getting used to. The main screen is usually divided into thirds, with the left side showing the game world as it was in the past, the right side showing how it will be in the future, and Crisbell's present in the middle. Although Crisbell can see events in all three simultaneously, she can only directly interact with her present. To alter events, players must focus on one of the screens and use Crisbell's froggy companion Matias to "time hop" into the past or future to tweak some event in some small way. An example of this is planting a seed in the past that grows into a sturdy vine in the present, giving Crisbell and her allies access to a previously unreachable area.