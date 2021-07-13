Cancel
Video: Cris Tales Collector’s Edition unboxing

By Brian
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModus Games has shared an official unboxing video for the Cris Tales Collector’s Edition. Each unit includes a special box, Matias plush, lithographic art prints, character stickers, pins, 60-page art book, wallpaper downloads, and avatars. Here’s the full video:. Cris Tales is slated for July 20 on Switch.

