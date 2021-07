Skylum is set to improve its Lumiar AI photo-editing software with the fourth round of updates next week – and this one will bring Portrait Bokeh mode. Luminar AI, for those who don’t know, is an impressive piece of photo editing software with a focus on using AI-driven effects and templates to automatically analyze images and offer the best editing suggestions. It’s designed to take some of the repetition out of editing images – you can read our full Luminar AI review to get an idea of how we rated it (though bear in mind we were working with an earlier version at time of writing).