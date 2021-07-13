Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Northam proposes $353M for small businesses and tourism

By Katherine Schulte
Virginia Business
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article$4.3B in stimulus funds to be allocated at August special session. Ahead of the General Assembly’s August special session, Gov. Ralph Northam announced his proposal to spend $353 million of Virginia’s federal relief funding on small business recovery and the tourism industry in a conference Monday. Virginia received $4.3 billion in federal funds through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March.

www.virginiabusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#The General Assembly#American Rescue Plan#Democratic#Vtc#Vrlta#Virginia Tourism#Virginia Main Street#House#Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Politicsvirginiapublicradio.org

Governor Proposes $250 million for School HVAC Systems

The air children breathe in schools has always been important, but during COVID-19 that importance is especially obvious. With billions of Federal money coming into Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam proposed a good chunk of that to improve ventilation systems in schools. Jahd Khalil was in Hopewell for the announcement.
Politicsbaconsrebellion.com

What? No Amendments to a $4.3 Billion Budget Bill?

Del. Luke Torian (D), the Chair of the Appropriations Committee in the House of Delegates, has announced that there will be no member amendments allowed for the budget that the governor sends down during the upcoming special session. Three things about that:. Torian is the king of budget amendments. Look...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Northam announces $500M investment to improve air quality in Virginia schools

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia plans to invest $500 million to improve ventilation and air quality in public schools, securing the completion of nearly all currently planned HVAC projects. The Commonwealth will allocate $250 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for necessary ventilation upgrades, which...
TravelPulse

Alaska Tourism Businesses and Community Organizations Receive Grants

Royal Caribbean and the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) Foundation have partnered together to help over 65 businesses and nonprofits across Alaska, including local businesses that rely on tourism and nonprofits like the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The ATIA Foundation is giving more than $745,000, provided to them by Royal...
Hopewell, VAWRIC TV

Northam proposing $500 million of federal aid to improve school air quality

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that he is committing millions of dollars to improve air quality in the state’s public schools. For a few months now, lawmakers have been eyeing money sent from congress in its latest COVID-19 relief package. Many legislators told 8News they want to use the money for long-overdue school construction projects and improvements.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Youngkin, McAuliffe plan to disclose some tax return details

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The two leading candidates in the closely watched race for Virginia governor say they will voluntarily disclose at least some information from recent tax returns before the November election. In response to questions from The Associated Press, the campaigns of both Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat...
Oregon Stateslashdot.org

Oregon Congressman Proposes New Space Tourism Tax

How about making too-big-to-fail companies like Amazon actually pay taxes?. 1 reply beneath your current threshold. If you took every nickel and dime of wealth from every billionaire in the US - that's every share of tax, every investment, every dollar their homes and yachts are worth - you would get somewhere around $4 trillion dollars. That would be enough to fund the federal government, every state government and every city government for 6 months. Then what do you do?
Small BusinessAnderson Herald Bulletin

Bipartisan proposal would help streamline loans for small businesses

It now anchors a busy downtown New Albany street, but Jenny Watson literally cooked up the idea for The Elderberry Co. in her kitchen. Sweetened with raw local honey, Watson’s Elderberry syrup is a concoction that boosts the immune system. It’s especially popular during winter months, as people look for ways to ward off illness.
Congress & CourtsABC 33/40 News

House Democrat proposes space tourism tax

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A House Democrat wants to tax space flights for anything other than scientific research. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, a senior member on the House committee responsible for the country’s tax codes, proposed a space tax Tuesday that would create new excise taxes on commercial space flights carrying people for things outside of science.
Congress & CourtsKABC

OR Rep Proposes Space Tourism Tax-Perfect Way To Derail Entrepreneurs

(Washington, DC) — Just as entrepreneurs are building a private space industry, here comes politicians with a plan to thwart it. The cost of flying to space on Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, or any other tourist craft would go up under a proposed space tourism tax. Democrat Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer, a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, has previewed the Securing Protections Against Carbon Emissions, or SPACE, tax. Blumenauer says just as normal Americans pay taxes when they buy airline tickets, billionaires who fly into space to produce nothing of scientific value should do the same. The tax would have two tiers, one for suborbital flights and a higher tax for orbital flights. There would be an exemption for NASA spaceflights where scientific research is conducted.
Economywfirnews.com

Northam offers proposals for spending American Rescue Plan funds

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that his first budget proposal for American Rescue Plan funding invests $353 million to boost recovery among Virginia’s small businesses and industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the Governor and General Assembly leaders released a joint statement outlining shared priorities for the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the Commonwealth from the American Rescue Plan.
Henrico County, VAVirginia Business

SimpliSafe bringing second facility to Henrico

250 jobs expected, raising company's Henrico jobs total to 800+. Home security system manufacturer SimpliSafe will invest more than $3 million to expand its operations in Henrico County, increasing its jobs creation total for the county to more than 800, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. The company will establish a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy