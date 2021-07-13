Northam proposes $353M for small businesses and tourism
$4.3B in stimulus funds to be allocated at August special session. Ahead of the General Assembly’s August special session, Gov. Ralph Northam announced his proposal to spend $353 million of Virginia’s federal relief funding on small business recovery and the tourism industry in a conference Monday. Virginia received $4.3 billion in federal funds through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March.www.virginiabusiness.com
Comments / 0