Peter Jackson says his Beatles docuseries will be “far more intimate” than fans are used to

Val Kilmer has long been one of Hollywood’s most iconoclastic actors. Over the course of several decades, he’s seemed to crave stardom and despise it, love the media and hate it, cherish his fans and reject them. He’s delivered great performances in some movies (Real Genius, Top Gun, Tombstone, True Romance, Heat), good performance in others (Batman Forever, The Doors), and looked as if he were just collecting a paycheck and/or battling his directors in others (The Island of Dr. Moreau, and, in the past 15 years, a slew of direct-to-video titles). He’s developed lifelong friendships and professional partnerships, and alienated co-stars, producers, and directors. He got sick with cancer, but initially denied it. Really, Kilmer is an enigma. And that brings us to VAL, a documentary that promises to deliver glimpses into Kilmer’s mind, heart, and soul.
Comments / 0