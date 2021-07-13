Cancel
Peter Jackson says his Beatles docuseries will be “far more intimate” than fans are used to

By Daniel Seah
guitar.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Jackson has revealed what he thinks fans will find most surprising about his upcoming documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back. Jackson shared that the project will show the Beatles in a “far more intimate” manner than fans may be used to seeing. “Because everyone is used to seeing music...

