Dog Dish: Winnipeg scores five unanswered runs to take series opener vs. Saltdogs

Monday: Winnipeg 5, Lincoln 2. What went wrong: After Lincoln took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, Winnipeg responded with five unanswered runs the rest of the way in Jackson, Tennessee. The Goldeyes took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on four hits, and a added a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth. Lincoln had Skyler Weber, the tying run, at the plate before he grounded into a double play to end the game.