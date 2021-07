When we start a relationship, most of us think that it will all be rainbows and sunshine. However, all relationships will need more than your initial feelings of love and infatuation. Somewhere down the road, there will be challenges that can strengthen your relationship. For this reason, it is vital that you know if your man is marriage material. Remember, a successful marriage will require a lot of hard work; thus, you have to be sure that he is the right one before saying, “I do.” So, what are the signs that your man is marriage material?