The Rant Live’s MLB Draft Coverage from Growing Cubs Podcast

By Greg Huss
cubsinsider.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think this episode seems exceptionally long, it’s because we pulled over our live draft coverage that was featured on The Rant Live, also presented by Cubs Insider. Listen in to our Cubs-centric coverage from pick #1 on through our analysis of the Cubs selection at #21. We are joined by your favorite guests: Evan Altman, Mason McRae, Todd Johnson, and Bryan Smith. Be sure to stick around to hear what we have to say about your newest Cub – Jordan Wicks!

