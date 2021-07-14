Cancel
8 Midcentury Modern Mailboxes to Up Your Home’s Curb Appeal

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese mailboxes feature retro designs inspired by the bygone era of Cadillacs, colorful toasters, and atomic clocks. For fervent postal historians, 1963 marks a momentous year, as it was when the United States Postal Service introduced ZIP codes to streamline its delivery routes. During this era, it became increasingly important for mailboxes to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Today, those original, brightly colored designs continue to influence some of the most eye-catching mail storage around. We’ve put together a compilation of midcentury-inspired mailboxes you can buy online that’ll transform your address from just another number to an expression of your own aesthetic.

