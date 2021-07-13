ACLU Alaska chief leaves for school

Joshua Decker, the executive director for ACLU Alaska, is leaving to pursue a PhD in political science.

Decker has been the head of the organization for 10 years. He has been executive director since 2013, and was staff attorney before that. Decker is said to have been a card-carrying ACLU member since age 18.

The board of the organization will conduct a search for his replacement. In Alaska, the ACLU is considered by many in politics to be an extension of the Alaska Democratic Party.