Flash Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Peoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marshall; Peoria The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Marshall County in central Illinois Northeastern Peoria County in central Illinois * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chillicothe. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED