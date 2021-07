Slasher fans may be rejoicing soon as there are signs that the long Jason Voorhees drought is coming to an end. The iconic hockey-masked killer of the Friday the 13th movies has been trapped in legal limbo due to long-running litigation between franchise producer Sean S. Cunningham and the original film’s writer, Victor Miller. Now, after delays caused by appeals, COVID-19, and the death of the judge ruling on the case, it seems that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.