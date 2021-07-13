Cancel
Chris Wilson

imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman General / Hermann Göring / German Officer / ... - Hitler's Mediterranean Fortress (2019) ... German General. - Hitler's War in the Skies (2019) ... Wilhelm Burgdorf. - Russia's War: Hitler's Fighting Retreat (2018) ... German General. - Russia's War: The Battle of Kursk (2018) ... German General. Porter...

Hermann Göring
Chris Evangelista

9/10 98% One Night in Miami (2020) It's impossible not to become engrossed with what we're seeing; we want to spend as much time with these guys as we possibly can, and when the film fades to darkness, we're sorry to see them go. - Slashfilm EDIT Read More | Posted Sep 11, 2020.
Aspiration by Sarah Wilson

"Aspiration" is the first track from Sarah Wilson's third album "Kaleidoscope," out July 16, 2021 via Brass Tonic Records. The album features trumpeter/vocalist/composer Wilson, pianist Myra Melford, drummer Matt Wilson, violinist Charles Burnham, bassist Jerome Harris, and guitarist John Schott. Wilson wrote and recorded the music in a spirit of gratitude inspired by some of the key figures in her creative life and is a tribute to her mentors.
Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
Veteran Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

10:00 AM PT -- A rep for Suzzanne's family tells TMZ, "The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas. She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word. The family appreciates your support and asks for their privacy during this difficult time."
‘Night Court’ Actor Charlie Robinson Dies at 75

Charlie Robinson, known for his role as Mac the court clerk in the 1980s sitcom Night Court, passed away Sunday at the age of 75. Robinson made appearances in multiple TV series over his 50-year career, including Home Improvement, NCIS, and The Guestbook. Robinson started as a theater actor and R&B singer for groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy before attending Chris Wilson’s acting school, Studio 7, in the late 1960s. By the next decade, he moved to Hollywood and appeared in films such as The Black Gestapo, Sugar Hill, and Caribe. He directed three episodes of Night Court and one of Love & War. Robinson won the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for his role as Simon in The Whipping Man and the Best Actor Ovation Award for his work in Fences. The cause of death was cardiac arrest and complications from cancer. He is survived by his wife, Dolorita, four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
Pet Sematary Prequel Movie Casts Jackie Brown Star Pam Grier

The Pet Sematary prequel has added Pam Grier to its cast. As reported by Variety, the Jackie Brown star will co-star in the follow-up to the 2019 Stephen King adaptation. No details about Grier's character have been revealed yet. Grier was Golden Globe Award-nominated for her lead role in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 crime thriller Jackie Brown and was one the main stars of the acclaimed 2000s TV drama The L Word. She was also one of the biggest stars of the '70s Blaxploitation craze, appearing in iconic movies such as Coffy, Foxy Brown, and Friday Foster.
Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
The Exorcist Reboot Will Kick Off Trilogy With Ellen Burstyn Returning

The power of Christ may compel you, but at least in Hollywood the Devil still holds some sway. Indeed, an entire trilogy of The Exorcist sequels is now taking shape at Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures, and Peacock, and the new movies will even see Ellen Burstyn reprise the role of Chris MacNeil for the first time in 50 years. That’s some damn powerful casting.
Universal Spends $400 Million On New EXORCIST Trilogy

Universal Pictures has closed a deal with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek to purchase worldwide rights for a new Exorcist trilogy. The deal is reportedly worth an eye-popping $400 million and it may see the films premiere on streaming service Peacock. The news of a potential Exorcist sequel first hit in December 2021.
Bridgerton Showrunner Teases "Magnetic" Season 2 After Emmy Nomination

It's a big day for Bridgerton! The Netflix romantic drama scored 12 nominations at the 2021 Emmys, including for best drama and lead actor Regé-Jean Page. For showrunner Chris Van Dusen, the news prompted an unexpected pause. "I was in the car with my husband and we had just dropped our 3-year-old off at nursery. We were driving home when I started getting texts and emails, and we pulled over," Van Dusen tells E! News of his busy morning. "I think we had a good cry for a couple minutes. I'm so excited and humbled and most of all, I'm proud of this cast and this crew and I'm just filled with tremendous gratitude, honestly." Van Dusen says it was Nicola Coughlan, who...

