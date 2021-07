The Louisa-Muscatine softball team had Iowa City Regina on the ropes twice, but Annie Gahan and Courtney Kessler wouldn’t let the Regals be denied. Play was picked up from where it left off last Friday, with two outs and a 2-2 count facing Baylee O’Connor with Gahan on third after her two-run double tied the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal at five apiece before rain delayed the contest until Monday.