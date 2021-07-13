Cancel
Exira, IA

Exira-EHK gives top ranked Newell-Fonda a scare, but Spartans bow out with 1-0 loss

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 14 days ago
(Fonda) Exira-EHK’s softball season came to an end at the hands of top ranked Newell-Fonda on Monday. The Spartans loaded the bases in the 7th inning, but were unable to score and lost 1-0.

The Spartans had a few scoring chances early in the ball game, but Newell-Fonda all-state pitcher Kierra Jungers and a strong Mustang defense quickly neutralized the threats. Mollie Rasmussen and Hannah Nelson each singled in the 2nd inning, but were each stranded on base as Jungers picked up three strikeouts in the frame. Gemini Goodwin led of the visitor’s portion of the 3rd with a single, but was caught stealing. They also picked Shay Burmeister off at first after a 6th inning walk. The Spartans sent just 12 batters to the plate in the 3rd through 6th innings.

The 7th inning was a different story. With Exira-EHK trailing 1-0, Quinn Grubbs led off with a double and Macy Emgarten followed with a bunt single. This put runners at the corners with noone out. The next batter popped out on a bunt attempt. Makenzie Riley loaded the bases with one out when she reached on a bunt. Jungers reared back and struck out the final two batters she faced to send Newell-Fonda to state. The freshman in the circle allowed six hits, one walk, and struck out nine in her 2nd straight postseason shutout.

Newell-Fonda’s only run was in the 4th inning on a wild pitch. Macy Emgarten allowed six hits, one walk, and struck out one batter in six innings pitched. Macy Sievers broke a stretch of seven straight batters retired when she led off the one run 4th inning with a single. Sievers stole 2nd and Ella Larsen walked. A Maggie Walker groundout moved the runners to 2nd and 3rd. Sievers came in from 3rd on a pitch that went to the backstop for the game’s only run. They still had runners at 1st and 3rd with one out, but Emgarten struck out the next batter before Alisa Partridge saved a pair of runs with a running catch in centerfield. They also stranded two in the 5th inning and left six on base for the game.

35-5 Newell-Fonda qualifies for their 4th straight state tournament. They’ll head to Fort Dodge for the 7th time in the last nine years. It’s Exira-EHK’s 2nd straight regional final loss at Newell-Fonda. This one was a far more impressive showing than last year’s 10-0 setback. The Spartans close the year at 22-7. They don’t graduate any starters.

Exira-EHK coach Andrea Nulle:

