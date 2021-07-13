Cancel
Side Hustle Schedule Album Release Shows for ‘Liberation’

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSide Hustle Schedule Album Release Shows for ‘Liberation’. Outstanding jam-everything quartet Side Hustle from Jacksonville have issued two great videos for songs that will appear on their new album Liberation, and they have scheduled three album release party shows at the end of the month to celebrate. On June 4,...

Musicwsaq.com

Dan + Shay plan an outdoor 'Good Things' album release show to celebrate their next project

Good Things come to those who wait, but if you’re a Dan + Shay fan, you don’t have to wait too long: The duo’s next album is due out August 13. Hot on the heels of announcing their album rollout last week, the country duo has shared more details. They’re planning an album release concert, which will take place the same day Good Things arrives. The show is set to take place on The Great Lawn in Nashville’s Centennial Park, and will be the first major concert held there.
MusicSoap Opera Digest

GH Star Releases New Album

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) is marking the release of his second album, Clean Slate, a follow-up to 2019’s The Apple Tree. “I’m definitely more evolved as a producer and a performer at this point,” says Stuart, who adds that when it came to track selection, he focused on “songs that through my life I’ve just been thinking about, songs that really meant something to me.” He was thrilled to collaborate and record with a number of musical idols, including drummer Omar Hakim, who had an enormous influence on him as a percussionist. He jokes, “During Covid, it occurred to me that there were guys out there twiddling their thumbs who would normally be touring. When you’re stuck at home during quarantine, you get this sense that people are looking to do stuff! I’m sitting there growing fat as a lamb eating pretzels and watching OZARK for the third time and I’m thinking, ‘Maybe they are, too!’ ” Clean Slate is available now on Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital music platforms, and CDs (including a limited number of autographed CDs) can be purchased on www.jamespatrickstuart.com.
Musicedmidentity.com

ZOF Releases the ‘Cupcake’ EP on House of Hustle

Seattle-based house artist ZOF brings the three-track Cupcake EP to House of Hustle and it’s just as tasty as its name implies. The Pacific Northwest might be known for bringing some of the biggest beats in the bass scene to speakers near and far, but their house scene is filled to the brim with some absolute heaters as well. One of the artists who has continued to show that she’s got what it takes to dominate dancefloors is ZOF. Whether she’s producing, DJing, or singing, this multi-talented artist is quickly becoming one to watch in the scene, and now she’s landed her debut release on House of Hustle, the Cupcake EP.
Musicgratefulweb.com

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN Releases "LIBERATION TIME" - New Album Out Tomorrow

A living legend of improvised music, with a career now spanning more than five decades, John McLaughlin, anointed high priest of fusion is no stranger to translating tumultuous moments into compelling, thoughtful audio art. Witness his searing contributions to Miles Davis’ infamous Jack Johnson sessions, the explosively pioneering rock/jazz hybrid he helped create as a member of the first edition of Tony Williams’ Lifetime, or the expansive explorations encompassed by his own music -- be it the rhythmic revolution of the Mahavishnu Orchestra, the unprecedented east/west fusion of Shakti, or the thrilling telepathic interplay his current outfit, the 4th Dimension.
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Sarah Teibo Releases ‘Restored’ Album

Sarah Téibo unveils her third studio album ‘Restored’ after building up to this momentous release with a series of singles released over the last year, including the UK Christian Charts No 1 song ‘Victory’ and Billboard Gospel Indicator charting single ‘Secure’. Produced in the UK by award-winning producer Goziam Okogwu...
MusicPunknews.org

Thrice announce album, release “Scavengers”

Thrice have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Horizons/East and will be out September 17 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released their new song "Scavengers". Thrice will be touring the US this fall with Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family. Thrice released Palms in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Coldplay Confirms Album Release In October

Coldplay will release their new album, Music Of The Spheres, on October 15th. Via a post the band made on Instagram, they play to drop an album track called “Coloratura” on Friday (July 23rd), as well as a new single in September. Coldplay's post included a link to an album...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

bbno$ And Rich Brian Drop An Infectious Party Song With "edamame"

Bbno$ is an artist who has been blowing up over the past couple of years thanks to some big collaborations as well as a unique rapping style that offers a solid flow and some humorous lyrics. bbno$ has had no issue with getting goofy in his music videos and when he teams up with other artists, he always gets the best out of them. This was certainly the case with his latest single "edamame" which features Rich Brian.
MusicPunknews.org

Telethon announce album, release two new songs

Telethon have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Swim Out Past The Breakers and is due out August 20 via Take This To Heart Records. The band have also released two new songs, "Checker Drive" and "Positively Clark Street" that features Franz Nicolay on harmonica and guest vocals from Gary Louris. Telethon released Hard Pop in 2019. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
Musicthis song is sick

WEIRDO Drops Dark & Brooding Electro-Pop Track, “TRANSCENDENCE”

Josh Christopher, aka WEIRDO, first emerged from his Berlin-based home studio a few years ago before disappearing as fast as he appeared. Fast-forward to today, he’s released a number of alternative electronic singles under his solo alias in addition to making music as one half of the indie pop duo, IYES. He now returns with a brooding, dark and eluding track, “TRANSCENDENCE,” which is off his upcoming debut LP, A MIXTAPE FOR HEARTBREAK.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Clairo Releases Sophomore Album ‘Sling’

Clairo has released her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Sling today via FADER Label/Republic Records. Co-produced with Grammy Award winning producer Jack Antonoff, Sling was recorded at Allaire Studios in Upstate New York, and features 12 tracks including her critically acclaimed track “Blouse,” which the 22-year-old performed live on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.
TXT shares schedule for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album

July 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is sharing an official schedule for its first repackaged album. The K-pop group posted a schedule of events Tuesday for its forthcoming album, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape. TXT will hold the event #LOOKBACK_MOA on Friday before releasing a "Fight"-themed...
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Willow - Lately I Feel Everything

This is her fourth album and, where her last couple came from a musically contemplative, indie-tronic, singer-songwriter stance, Lately I Feel Everything ramps things into the sweary pop-punk and metal zone. Avril Lavigne appears on the slick self-affirmation power-pop of “Grow” (“I hope you know you’re not alone/Being confused ain’t...
Seattle, WAkexp.org

New Music Reviews (7/26)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Alex) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Tyler, the Creator, Darkside, Altin Gün, and more.

